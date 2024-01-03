News Now: Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area
02:0003 Jan 2024
Two earthquakes hit Afghanistan in less than half an hour
02:0003 Jan 2024
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area. Fire tenders rushed to the site
02:0003 Jan 2024
Rehearsals for Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi
A delegation of Parliament led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh left India today to attend the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) being held in Kampala, Uganda
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip going to ED office today
At least 12 people killed in head-on collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat district: Police
