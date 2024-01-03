JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area

Good morning, readers! Catch all the latest news and updates from India and around the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 03:47 IST

Highlights
02:0003 Jan 2024

Two earthquakes hit Afghanistan in less than half an hour

02:0003 Jan 2024

Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area. Fire tenders rushed to the site

02:0003 Jan 2024

Rehearsals for Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi

03:4703 Jan 2024

A delegation of Parliament led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh left India today to attend the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) being held in Kampala, Uganda

03:3403 Jan 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip going to ED office today

03:3303 Jan 2024

At least 12 people killed in head-on collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat district: Police

02:0003 Jan 2024

(Published 03 January 2024, 02:38 IST)
