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Japan bans Indian mango imports after 20 years, flagging lapses in pest control

In 1986, Japan had banned imports of mangoes over fruit fly infestation concerns. In 2006, India regained the access and resumed the imports. The ban had lasted for 20 years.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsWorld newsBusiness NewsJapanImportsMango

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