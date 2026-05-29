<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan </a>has halted its imports of Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mango">mangoes </a>over concerns with India's pest control systems. </p><p>Japan sends quarantine officials to India before every export season. They inspect Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities which are used for exporting mangoes. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/from-alphonso-to-kesar-how-one-tiny-fly-halted-indias-mango-exports-to-japan-after-two-decades/articleshow/131367338.cms?from=mdr">report </a>by <em>The Economic Times</em>, the inspections were being conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Rehmanpur, in March. The Japanese authorities found "deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection procedures" during inspection, <em>ET</em> reported. </p><p>Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) is a non-chemical quarantine process that uses hot air to eliminate pests, like fruit fly. The treatment allows mangoes to pass international import regulations. </p>.‘Go back to India’: Japan visa crackdown leaves Indian restaurateur shattered.<p>Following the inspection by their team, the Yokohama Plant Protection Association issued a notice that the import of mangoes on or after March 25, 2026 would not be accepted. </p><p>This is not the first time that Japan has halted mango imports from India. </p><p>In 1986, Japan had banned imports of mangoes over fruit fly infestation concerns. In 2006, India regained the access and resumed the imports. The ban had lasted for 20 years. </p><p>India is world's largest mango producer, growing nearly 26 million metric tons annually. </p><p>As India consumes the most of its yield, only 1 per cent of country's mango production is exported. Indian mangoes are usually exported to markets like UAE, US, UK, Kuwait, Qatar and Japan. </p>