Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to visit India from July 1 to 3 for annual bilateral summit

<p>Japanese Prime Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/sanae-takaichi">Sanae Takaichi</a> will undertake a three-day official visit to India next week for the annual bilateral summit between the two countries.</p><p>A statement issued by the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Ministry of External Affairs</a> (MEA) said the visit will explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade, investment and defence.</p><p>At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Takaichi will visit New Delhi from July 1 to 3 to attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, the MEA said on Friday.</p>.Delhi, not Assam, to host next India-Japan summit.<p>"The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.</p><p>This will be Prime Minister Takaichi's first official visit to India.</p><p>The visit follows Prime Minister Modi's trip to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the MEA said.</p>