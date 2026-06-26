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Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to visit India from July 1 to 3 for annual bilateral summit

It would be the first official visit of PM Takaichi to India.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsJapanPrime Minister Narendra ModiSanae Takaichi

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