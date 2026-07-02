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Japanese PM accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks to strengthen bilateral co-operation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsJapanIndiaNarendra ModiBilateral talksSanae Takaichi

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