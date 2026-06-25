JD(S) threatens retaliation with poster campaign in Delhi against Karnataka Congress leaders

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=JDS">Janata Dal (Secular)</a> on Thursday warned of launching a counter poster campaign in Delhi against Karnataka Congress leaders and ministers if the ruling party continues its aggressive poster campaign against Union Steel Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> and his family.</p><p>Greater Bengaluru JD(S) president and former MLA H M Ramesh Gowda strongly criticised the Congress for targeting Kumaraswamy and his family members through posters. He said such actions would not be tolerated.</p><p>“The JD(S) is fighting for the cause of farmers in Bidadi. Instead of addressing the genuine concerns of farmers, Congress leaders in Karnataka are targeting the Kumaraswamy family,” Gowda told reporters here.</p>.Bidadi AI City row: BJP, JD(S) and Congress clash over Karnataka's mega project.<p>He revealed that the JD(S) had initially planned to paste posters against state Congress ministers and leaders in Delhi. However, the party dropped the idea as it did not want to indulge in “cheap politics.”</p><p>Gowda asserted that the JD(S) would continue its agitation in support of farmers in Bidadi. He warned that the proposed land acquisition in the area would politically harm both the Congress party and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p><p>He urged the state government to immediately withdraw the land acquisition plan to protect the interests of local farmers.</p>