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JD(S) threatens retaliation with poster campaign in Delhi against Karnataka Congress leaders

Former MLA H M Ramesh Gowda strongly criticised the Congress for targeting Kumaraswamy and his family members through posters.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:51 IST
CongressKarnatakaIndia PoliticsJDSH D Kumaraswamy

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