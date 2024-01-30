JD(U) will lose all seats from Bihar in LS polls: Kejriwal on Nitish's volte-face to NDA

The AAP chief also asked why the Centre and its probe agencies are resorting to "extreme actions" against opposition leaders if the BJP is going to win the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May.

"After the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, they (BJP) created an atmosphere that they are getting many seats (in the Lok Sabha elections). If they are poised to win so many seats, why is the ED action required against the opposition leaders?" he asked.

"This means that they (BJP) are not going to win many seats. This means that ED action is required and they need to resort to deceitful means ('farziwada') and they need to break Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena and NCP. People are fed up with them," the AAP supremo stressed.

Besides JD (U), RJD, Congress, and Left parties were the other constituents of the now-no-more Mahagathbandhan.

Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, is being seen as a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and JD(U) contested 17 seats each and the Lok Janshakti Party was in the fray for six seats.

BJP and LJP emerged victorious on all the seats they contested while Nitish's party won 16 seats out of the 17 it contested.

On Monday, Kejriwal had said Kumar did not do the right thing by exiting INDIA bloc, calling his conduct not good for democracy.

AAP is holding seat sharing talks with the Congress for several states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana.

Kejriwal on Tuesday said the seat-sharing discussions between both the parties have gone well and they will come out with something soon.