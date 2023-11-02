JEE-Main syllabus reduced to align with rationalised curriculum of school boards

On Thursday, the agency also notified the schedule for the JEE-Main 2024 January exam, including online registration dates. It is also the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced in advance the date for results -- February 12, 2024.

"Several education boards, including the CBSE, have rationalised their syllabus to cope with the academic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Forty-four education boards responded for consultation on the syllabus and presented their status," a senior NTA official said.