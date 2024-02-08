Jewar airport to be ready by end of 2024, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the international airport at Jewar, Noida, will be ready for operations by the end of this year.

Scindia also said in Lok Sabha that India is now the fifth-largest aviation market in the world with regard to both domestic and international passengers and by 2030, it will become the third-largest market in the world.

“Uttar Pradesh had six airports. After the Modi government came to power, we have built four more airports in the state and soon, five more airports will be ready. Jewar airport will also be ready for operations by the end of this year. So by the end of this year, UP will have 16 airports,” he said.