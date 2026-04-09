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14-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in Jharkhand's Palamu

Her body was recovered from a well in the Terhasi police station area on Wednesday, police said.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsCrimeJharkhandPalamu

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