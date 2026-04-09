14-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in Jharkhand's Palamu

<p>Medininagar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a>'s Palamu district, police said on Thursday.</p><p>Her body was recovered from a well in the Terhasi police station area on Wednesday, they said.</p><p>Three people were named in the FIR lodged by the police based on the complaint filed by the victim's grandfather, they added.</p>.Jharkhand shocker: 13-year-old girl strangled to death in sacrifice; mother & tantrik among 3 arrested.<p>Lesliganj SDPO Manoj Jha said the body has been sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination.</p><p>"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of a lover-affair, in which the girl was murdered," Terhasi police station in-charge Anand Ram said.</p><p>A thorough investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said.</p><p>A search has been started for the accused, he added.</p>