Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

175 people fall ill after consuming 'contaminated' food in Jharkhand

Most of the patients were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain since Sunday night.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 19:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 19:32 IST
India NewsJharkhandFood Poisoning

Follow us on :

Follow Us