Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

21 devotees injured as tractor-trolley falls into roadside ditch in Jharkhand

The devotees were on their way to Maa Kauleshwari Hill in Chatra district and were coming from Sherghati in Gaya.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 18:45 IST
India NewsBiharJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us