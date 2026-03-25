21 devotees injured as tractor-trolley falls into roadside ditch in Jharkhand

<p>Chatra: Twenty-one devotees from Bihar were injured after their tractor-trolley fell into a roadside ditch in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/villagers-allegedly-force-elderly-man-to-drink-urine-in-jharkhand-after-branding-him-witch-3936823">Jharkhand</a>'s Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.</p><p>The accident took place near Sonbarsa village in Hunterganj police station area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.</p><p>"A total of 21 devotees, including 10 women and four teenagers, were injured in the accident. All were initially rushed to the community health centre at Hunterganj for treatment.</p>.Jharkhand: Wedding guest dies after rasgulla gets lodged in his throat.<p>"Four of them were critically injured and referred to Magadh Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in Bihar's Gaya district," Hunterganj police station officer-in-charge Prabhat Kumar said.</p><p>The devotees were on their way to Maa Kauleshwari Hill in Chatra district and were coming from Sherghati in Gaya.</p>