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3 held for hurling petrol bombs at RSS office in Ranchi, Pakistan terror links suspected

The two accused were apprehended near Gajhandi railway station in Koderma district late on June 17, and a car used by them was seized, while another was held on Thursday from Ranchi, the officer said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsPakistanRSSJharkhand

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