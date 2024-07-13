3 killed, 5 injured after four-wheeler crashes into bike in Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Three people, including a mother and her daughter, were killed and five others sustained injuries when a four-wheeler crashed into their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am on NH-2 near Madaidih, under the jurisdiction of Topchachi police station, police said.

Sanjay Kumar, in-charge of Topchachi police station, said the motorcycle was parked by the roadside with a woman and her daughter seated on it, while her husband and son were standing nearby.