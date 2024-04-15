JOIN US
Homeindiajharkhand

3 women killed as pick-up van collides with tractor in Ranchi

The women were on the way to a waterbody for rituals on the occasion of the Chaiti Chhath festival, said Shashibhusan Chaudhary, the inspector of Ratu police station.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 04:29 IST

Ranchi: Three women were killed in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Monday morning as the pick-up van on which they were travelling collided with a tractor after hitting the road median, police said.

The accident happened in the Ratu Chatti area, they said.

The women were on the way to a waterbody for rituals on the occasion of the Chaiti Chhath festival, said Shashibhusan Chaudhary, the inspector of Ratu police station.

"The three women died on the spot," he said.

(Published 15 April 2024, 04:29 IST)
India NewsAccidentJharkhand

