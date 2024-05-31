4 die in Jharkhand due to heatwave-related symptoms

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Garhwa (North) Dilip Kumar Yadav said, “Actual cause of death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. However, extreme heat weather conditions cannot be ruled out, as such kinds of birds face trouble above 42 deg C.” Garhwa on Wednesday sizzled at 48 deg C, while it simmered at 47.1 deg C on Thursday.