Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | 5 lakh jobs, Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women among promises in BJP's initial manifesto

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi released the ‘Panch Pran’ (five vows) here in the presence of Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.