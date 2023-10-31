After falling from bikes, 2 Jhakhand women crushed under wheels of truck

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Two women were killed in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district after they were run over by a truck, following a collision between two motorcycles, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred on Monday evening on the Barkagaon-Hazaribag road near the Udarnapur area, under the Katkamdag Police Station limits, when they fell on the road after their two-wheeler collided head-on with another motorcycle, and the goods vehicle crushed them, Katkamdag Police Station in-charge DK Prajapati said.
The two women were on their way home on a two-wheeler when the accident took place. Shila Anjali Hembram, 27, a private school teacher, and her friend Rajkumari Marandi died on the spot, the officer said.
The bodies were brought to Seikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem examinations on Tuesday morning, Prajapati said.
Soon after the accident, villagers blocked the Barkagaon-Hazaribag Road around 7. 30 PM, demanding the arrest of the truck driver.
The blockade was lifted after several hours with efforts of the district administration, another officer said.