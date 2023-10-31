JOIN US
Jharkhand

After falling from bikes, 2 Jhakhand women crushed under wheels of truck

Last Updated 31 October 2023, 07:07 IST

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Two women were killed in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district after they were run over by a truck, following a collision between two motorcycles, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening on the Barkagaon-Hazaribag road near the Udarnapur area, under the Katkamdag Police Station limits, when they fell on the road after their two-wheeler collided head-on with another motorcycle, and the goods vehicle crushed them, Katkamdag Police Station in-charge DK Prajapati said.

The two women were on their way home on a two-wheeler when the accident took place. Shila Anjali Hembram, 27, a private school teacher, and her friend Rajkumari Marandi died on the spot, the officer said.

The bodies were brought to Seikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem examinations on Tuesday morning, Prajapati said.

Soon after the accident, villagers blocked the Barkagaon-Hazaribag Road around 7. 30 PM, demanding the arrest of the truck driver.

The blockade was lifted after several hours with efforts of the district administration, another officer said.

(Published 31 October 2023, 07:07 IST)
