<p>An air ambulance with seven people onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said.</p><p>There was no immediate confirmation about casualties.</p><p>The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.</p><p>"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," Airport Director Kumar told PTI.</p><p>The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control around 20 minutes after takeoff.</p><p>The DGCA in a statement said, "On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand."</p><p>There were seven people on board, including two crew members.</p><p>"The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at19:34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi," it added.</p><p>The district administration's search and rescue team is at the location, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team is being dispatched for investigation, the statement said.</p><p>Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told <em>PTI</em>, "The aircraft went missing around 7.30 pm. It crashed at Bariatu Panchayat in Simaria."</p><p>The DC said she cannot confirm the casualties right now, as the place of occurrence is deep in the forest.</p><p>"A team has been sent. We can confirm when the team reaches there," she added.</p>