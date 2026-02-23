<p>An air ambulance with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday evening while en route to Delhi from Ranchi, an airport official said.</p><p>All seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday evening while en route to Delhi from Ranchi, a top state government official said.</p><p>The crash took place shortly after the aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm.</p><p>"All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi," Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.9 killed, 80 injured after bus carrying marriage party overturns in Jharkhand's Latehar.<p>"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The plane lost contact with air traffic control around 20 minutes after take-off," Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar told PTI.</p><p>Inclement weather could be a reason behind the crash, but the actual cause will be ascertained only after a probe, he added.</p><p>The DGCA in a statement said, "On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven people on board, including two crew members."</p><p>"The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19:34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi," it added.</p><p>The district administration's search and rescue team has reached the location, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team is being dispatched, the statement said.</p><p>Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told PTI, "The aircraft went missing around 7.30 pm. It crashed at Bariatu Panchayat in Simaria."</p><p>She said she could not confirm casualties as the crash site is deep inside a forest.</p><p>Chatra SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal told PTI, "The crash site is deep in the forest. Police teams are yet to reach the spot, so we are not in a position to confirm the number of casualties."</p><p>According to the DGCA website, Delhi-based non-scheduled operator Redbird has six aircraft in its fleet, including the one that crashed.</p><p>Anant Sinha, CEO of Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi, told <em>PTI</em> that the air ambulance was arranged by one of their patients.</p><p>"The patient, Sanjay Kumar (41), a resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, was brought to the hospital with 65 per cent burn injuries on February 16. He was being treated in the hospital," he said.</p><p>He added the family members decided to take him to Delhi for better treatment.</p><p>"They arranged an air ambulance on Monday. The patient left the hospital for Delhi around 4.30 pm," he said.</p><p>Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren in a post on X said he was deeply saddened by the news of the air ambulance crash at Simaria.</p>.<p>"I pray for the safe recovery of all 7 individuals, including the crew members aboard the plane from Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity), and for strength to their families during this difficult time," he posted.</p>