All tribes in India are Hindu, linking them with 'Sarna' religion bid to create division: RSS affiliate

New Delhi: All tribes in India are “originally” Hindu but some people are trying to create divisions in the tribal society by linking its members with other religions like ‘Sarna’, a senior functionary of RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram said on Monday.

Various groups in Jharkhand and its neighbouring states have been demanding that ‘Sarna ’ be declared as the religion of the tribals as their practices and method of worship are different from Hindus and all other religions in the country.

Supporting the view, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which rules Jharkhand, has been pitching for the inclusion of a separate “Sarna Code’ for tribals in the census.