All-women crew takes charge of Ranchi-Irgaon passenger train in Jharkhand

In about one and a half hours' journey, the train, carrying hundreds of passengers, left the Ranchi station at 9.13 am and reached Irgaon around 10.40 am. It travelled 58 km with nine stoppages.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 09:06 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 09:06 IST
