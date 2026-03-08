<p>Ranchi: An all-women crew operated a passenger train on the Ranchi-Irgaon route on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, an official said.</p><p>The crew comprised the loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, ticket checkers and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), she said.</p><p>"Today is a very special day for women and the Ranchi railway division. Keeping International Women's Day in mind, we have taken a special initiative of operating a passenger train by an all-women squad. Right from the loco-pilot to train ticket examiners and RPF personnel, all were women, on the train," South Eastern Railway CPRO Suchi Singh said.</p><p>She said the train travelled to Irgaon station, which was also completely managed by women.</p><p>With rising awareness and lots of changes in society, women are now entering into the fields dominated by men earlier, such as the railway, and achieving success, she said.</p>.Holi special train on Bengaluru-Bihar route.<p>In about one and a half hours' journey, the train, carrying hundreds of passengers, left the Ranchi station at 9.13 am and reached Irgaon around 10.40 am. It travelled 58 km with nine stoppages.</p><p>Ranchi chief ticket inspector (CTI) Masira Surin said they feel proud to celebrate the occasion by managing a train.</p><p>"The government is now encouraging women to come forward in every field of society," she said.</p><p>RPF sub-inspector Rita Kumari said days have changed, and now women can travel alone on a train safely.</p><p>"For their safety, RPF has employed women personnel, and this is our duty to provide them safety," she added.</p><p>Loco pilot Dipali Amrit said the role and importance of women in railways have increased manifold.</p><p>"When I joined the railway in 2007, I was alone. Gradually, women's interest in railways increased. Now, there are three loco pilots and about 10 assistant loco pilots in the Hatia division," she added.</p>