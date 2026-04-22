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Army personnel defuse suspected WWII-era bomb in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

The 227-kg metallic object was found by villagers on the Swarnarekha river bed in Baharagora area on April 15.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJharkhandBomb

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