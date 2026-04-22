<p>Jamshedpur: Personnel of the Indian Army and the police defused an active bomb, suspected to be from the World War II era, on Wednesday morning in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The 227-kg metallic object was found by villagers on the Swarnarekha river bed in Baharagora area on April 15.</p>.<p>The district police had sought the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-army">Indian Army</a>'s help to defuse it.</p>.<p>“The bomb was successfully defused today morning by the Army and the police's bomb disposal squad,” said Officer-in-Charge of Baharagora police station, Shankar Prasad Kushwaha.</p>.1 year of Pahalgam: 'India will never bow to any form of terror': PM remembers victims; Congress takes shot at Modi's foreign policy.<p>No injury or damage was reported during the entire operation, he said.</p>.<p>SDPO (Ghatsila) Ajit Kumar Kujjur said as part of the operation, the Army personnel dug a trench on the river bed and placed the explosive in it, which was covered with sand bags before being detonated.</p>.<p>Army personnel and members of the bomb disposal squad from Ranchi had earlier inspected the spot.</p>.<p>On March 25, personnel of the Indian Army had defused two active bombs, also suspected to be from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wwii">World War II</a> era, in East Singhbhum.</p>.<p>The explosives stuffed in metallic cylinder-shaped containers were defused within a gap of 30 minutes from one another, amid tight security arrangements, officials had said.</p>.<p>One of the bombs, weighing around 200 kg, was unearthed during sand excavation along the Panipada-Nagudsai stretch in Baharagora area, around 90 km from Jamshedpur, they said.</p>.<p>The second bomb of a similar shape was discovered in a villager's house during inspection of the spot.</p>