Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pitches for NRC in Jharkhand

Asked whether the BJP will implement NRC if it comes to power in Jharkhand, he said, “It will come into effect if we form the government. I want to ask why not from tomorrow under the current government when everything has been cleared after the Centre’s affidavit. The tribal identity and existence are under threat due to the infiltration. The CM should take strong steps." The central government had on September 12 informed the Jharkhand High Court that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are living in the state.