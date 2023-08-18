BJP, AJSU Party do politics of 'fear and intimidation': Soren

Appealing to the voters of Dumri, Soren said, "Pressing the button on bow and arrow symbol and making Bebi ji victorious in the by-election will be a true tribute to late Mahto ji." The bypoll to the Dumri assembly seat will take place on September 5, while the votes will be counted on September 8. The last date for filing nominations was August 17. The by-election was necessitated after the death of Jagarnath Mahto in a Chennai hospital on April 6 this year after a prolonged illness.