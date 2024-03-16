BJP busy plotting murder of democracy banking on donations from capitalists: Kalpana Soren

'I am able to meet him (Hemant Soren) for some time once a week. He remains worried about the health of his father and mother. Along with enquiring about the state, he also asks about our children. Hemant ji's love and dedication towards the people of the state keeps giving me strength. Even in this unjust imprisonment, he smiles and says that you are a mother, you will take care of everything,' Kalpana wrote on 'X'.

He keeps expressing concerns over problems of the poor and helpless prisoners in jail, her post said adding, 'We wonder how they should get justice.' Just a few days ago, Hemant ji sent a request to the government regarding the facilities for women constables, she said.