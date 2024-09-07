BJP poaching leaders, polarising people ahead of assembly polls in Jharkhand: D Raja

Ranchi: CPI general secretary D Raja on Saturday accused the BJP of poaching leaders from other parties and raking up issues like infiltration to polarise people ahead of the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Raja arrived in Jharkhand earlier in the day to discuss the party's strategy for the assembly elections in the eastern state later this year.

“The BJP and its conservative allies are targeting ruling parties in Jharkhand. In order to cripple functioning, they poach leaders from ruling parties if possible. This is happening in Jharkhand,” he told reporters here.