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Homeindiajharkhand

BJP says it will contest RS polls in Jharkhand; JMM writes to EC over 'horse trading' apprehension

These two seats are among 24 in 10 states, for which elections will be held on June 18.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:25 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandRajya Sabha Elections

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