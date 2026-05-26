BJP says it will contest RS polls in Jharkhand; JMM writes to EC over 'horse trading' apprehension

<p>Ranchi: The BJP in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand </a>said it would field a candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats going to the polls next month, following which the ruling JMM wrote to the Election Commission expressing apprehensions over "horse trading", stating that the opposition party does not have the requisite numbers in the assembly.</p>.<p>These two seats are among 24 in 10 states, for which elections will be held on June 18.</p>.<p>The BJP's decision to field a candidate was taken in a meeting of its state election committee, chaired by the party's Jharkhand president Aditya Sahu.</p>.<p>"The party has decided to field a candidate in one of the two Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in Jharkhand," BJP state general secretary <a href="https://www.facebook.com/amarbauriofficial/">Amar Kumar Bauri</a> told reporters after the meeting on Monday.</p>.JMM prepares to contest 12-15 seats in upcoming Bihar assembly polls.<p>Bauri said the party is fielding its candidate not merely to contest the election, but to ensure victory.</p>.<p>One of the seats fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren, while BJP's Deepak Prakash, who holds the other seat, will complete his six-year term on June 21.</p>.<p>In the 81-member assembly, the NDA has 24 MLAs -- 21 of the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party, and JD(U), while the INDIA bloc has 56 members, comprising 34 of JMM, 16 of Congress, four of RJD, and two of CPI(ML) Liberation. The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha also has a member in the House.</p>.<p>"Out of the 81 votes, we need to secure 28 for victory, and we will certainly obtain them," Bauri claimed.</p>.<p>Following the announcement, the JMM wrote to the Election Commission expressing apprehensions over possible "horse trading" during the elections.</p>.Bihar to roll out AI policy soon: CM Samrat Choudhary .<p>The party, in its letter, said, "In the Jharkhand State Legislative Assembly, the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has a total of only 21 members. Despite the Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, and the BJP State President, Aditya Sahu, having publicly announced that they will field a candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 18." It further said a candidate proposed for the Rajya Sabha is declared victorious upon securing the first-preference votes of a minimum of 28 members of the legislative assembly.</p>.<p>"Therefore, given that we have 56 members in our bloc, the election of two members to the Rajya Sabha is assured," the letter stated.</p>