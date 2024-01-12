BJP urges Soren to declare Jan 22 as 'dry day' in Jharkhand for Ram temple consecration

"A grand ceremony is scheduled in Ayodhya on January 22 for 'Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha'. Lord Ram is known as 'Maryada Purushottam' and an ideal man due to his conduct, qualities and acts... He was in exile for 14 years... We remember Lord Ram whenever there are talks of culture and good conduct," said Prakash, the former BJP president of Jharkhand.