BJP will push Jharkhand into backwardness if it returns to power: Kalpana Soren

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Kalpana Soren, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, on Thursday claimed that the BJP will push the state into backwardness if it returns to power at the Centre.

Soren was in Hazaribag participating in the 45th foundation day celebrations of the party.

Addressing a gathering, she said, "The dictatorial force, which is in front of you at the Centre, has made Jharkhand a stepson. If the BJP comes to power again and if you make BJP leaders win from here, it will further push Jharkhand into backwardness."