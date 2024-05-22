Boy dares 100 ft dive into lake in Jharkhand, drowns

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old boy from Sahibganj district in Jharkhand drowned to death after he jumped into a lake on Monday, in an attempt to shoot reels that he had planned to post on his social media handle, police said on Tuesday.
A report in India Today identified the boy as one Tausif who jumped into a quarry lake from a height of around 100 feet. Even as Tausif's friends tried to save him, they failed and he drowned.
His friends then reached out to the locals and the police after which a search operation was launched and Tausif's body was recovered.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Kushwaha, after jumping into water several feet deep, the young man (Tausif) could not control himself and drowned.
Earlier this year, four men from Karnataka's Mysuru drowned when they were trapped in a whirlpool in Cauvery river. A group of 50 people had gathered at a settlement near the river for a ritual and were having their breakfast is when a few of them decided to swim. One of them identified as Mahadev was swimming when he was trapped in a whirlpool. Three of his relatives jumped in the river to save him, but all four drowned to death.
Published 22 May 2024, 13:09 IST