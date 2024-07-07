Home
Building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar, four rescued, several others feared trapped

An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is conducting the rescue operation, said one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 06:56 IST

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday morning, officials said.

Four people were rescued from under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue operation.

Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Srivastava told PTI, "Four people have been rescued so far. Few more seem to be still trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway."

The rescued persons have been admitted to Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, said that efforts are underway to retrieve the trapped persons.

Published 07 July 2024, 04:27 IST
