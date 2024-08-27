Champai Soren all set to join BJP on August 30, confirms Himanta Biswa Sarma

Soren, who was made the chief minister of Jharkhand after Hemant Soren was sent to jail, had earlier said that he felt “humiliated” in the party. He was removed from the top post after Hemant was released from jail.



In a long post on X, Soren said that he had three options now: “First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organisation and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey.”



Last week, Soren, who was camping in Delhi, said that he was forming his own party. But on Monday, speaking to reporters, BJP strongman Sarma invited him to join the BJP instead. The BJP is looking to benefit from his supporter base in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

A longtime aide of JMM founder, Shibu Soren, Champai has been unhappy with the rise of Hemant’s wife Kalpana. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled to be held in November–December this year.