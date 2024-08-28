Champai Soren kept under surveillance by Jharkhand police for 5 months: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by Jharkhand police for the past five months.
Sarma said this came to light after two sub-inspectors of special branch were caught from a hotel in New Delhi, where Soren was staying. "They boarded the same flight and booked room on the same floor of the hotel where Soren was staying. It's a case of espionage. Soren has filed a FIR with Chanakyapuri PS in Delhi after two special branch police officers were caught from the same hotel," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.
The claim came two days after Soren met Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma in New Delhi, following which Assam CM said Soren would join BJP on August 30.
"Congress and JMM talks about protection of the Constitution. But they violate the individual freedom by keeping surveillance on a former CM and a cabinet Minister. Is it not violating privacy of an individual and freedom of liberty?" he said.
Sarma, however, evaded query on Soren's possibility to join BJP on August 30.
Published 28 August 2024, 06:58 IST