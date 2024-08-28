Champai Soren kept under surveillance by Jharkhand police for 5 months: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by Jharkhand police for the past five months.

Sarma said this came to light after two sub-inspectors of special branch were caught from a hotel in New Delhi, where Soren was staying. "They boarded the same flight and booked room on the same floor of the hotel where Soren was staying. It's a case of espionage. Soren has filed a FIR with Chanakyapuri PS in Delhi after two special branch police officers were caught from the same hotel," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.