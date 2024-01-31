JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Hemant resigns, Champai Soren to become next Jharkhand Chief Minister

Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 15:03 IST

Follow Us

Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister while the ruling JMM-led coalition proposed the name of senior leader Champai Soren as new state head.

Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

"Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

Earlier, the legislators gathered at the CM residence elected Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party.

Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren.

Earlier, there were speculations that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana’s name could be proposed as the new CM.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 January 2024, 15:03 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsJharkhandHemant Soren

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT