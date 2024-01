Hemant resigns, Champai Soren to become next Jharkhand Chief Minister

"Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

Earlier, the legislators gathered at the CM residence elected Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party.

Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren.

Earlier, there were speculations that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana’s name could be proposed as the new CM.