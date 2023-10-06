Clear Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 lakh cr dues with mining entities, help in PMAY : Soren to Centre

In his representation to the union home minister, Soren said, "To ensure that the problem of extremism does not recur, it is necessary that development-oriented schemes be run on a large scale in these (affected) areas, for which resources will be required from the state. In this context, I would like to draw your attention that the Centre's mining companies owe about Rs 1.36 lakh crore to state ... You are requested to issue instructions to the mining ministry to pay the dues as soon as possible."

He stressed on the need to continue the deployment of central paramilitary forces in the state to prevent recurrence of extremism in the state to prevent recurrence of extremism, the release said.

The chief minister also sought the fixing of the tenure of the IG of CRPF deputed in the state for at least three years in order to maintain continuity in anti-Naxal operations.