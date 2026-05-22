Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Congress has always been anti-tribal, responsible for plight of Adivasis: Champai Soren

The event is being organised by the 'Janjati Suraksha Manch' and will witness the participation of tribals from across the country.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 18:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 18:39 IST
India NewsCongressJharkhandAdivasisChampai Soren

Follow us on :

Follow Us