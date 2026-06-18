Congress loses Rajya Sabha poll in Jharkhand, blames allies for cross-voting

<p>New Delhi: Cross-voting on Thursday cost the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>a seat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> elections in Jharkhand, as the ruling BJP benefitting from the victory of NDA-backed independent corporate executive Parimal Nathwani, improving its tally to 152 from 149 before the polls.</p><p>Congress was quick to blame allies RJD and CPI(ML)L for “betrayal” by not voting for its candidate Pranav Jha, who is in-charge of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, even as CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya rejected any cross-voting from any of the two party MLAs.</p><p>In election to a lone seat in Mizoram, ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured its first-ever representation in the Rajya Sabha as K Laltluangkima won 26-10, defeating MNF's Zothansangi Hmar, with lawmakers voting according to party lines. Three MLAs – two from BJP and one from Congress – abstained while a ZPM MLA could not vote owing to health issues.</p>.Former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral duped of Rs 7.8 crore in cyber scam; Rs 4 crore frozen.<p>With this, the BJP-led NDA is cruising towards the two-third mark of 163 in a House of 243. The numbers could further increase to 155 when bypolls are held to three seats in West Bengal even as I.N.D.I.A bloc’s number dwindled to 64 owing to DMK’s exit from the Opposition coalition. Others have 26 MPs.</p><p>Earlier, BJP and allies won 19 seats unopposed while the I.N.D.I.A bloc saw its five candidates emerging victorious without any opposition. The BJP managed to win an extra seat from Madhya Pradesh after the nomination of Congress’ Meenakshi Natarajan was rejected on contentious grounds.</p><p>In this edition of Rajya Sabha elections to 27 seats, including three bypolls, both NDA – from 16 to 20 – and I.N.D.I.A bloc – 5 to 7 – increased their numbers though Congress lost their seats in both Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A bloc had the requisite 56 votes in Jharkhand for ensuring the victory of its two candidates but the NDA gamble with Nathwani paid off, as at least five I.N.D.I.A MLAs cross-voted while the votes of two BJP MLAs and a Congress lawmaker were declared invalid. </p><p>JMM’s Baidyanath Ram, who gathered 30 votes, crossed the hurdle along with Nathwani, who managed 28 votes that was four more than what the BJP had in the Assembly. Congress’ Pranav Jha managed only 20 votes in a House of 81 MLAs.</p><p>Congress Jharkhand in-charge K Raju said in Ranchi, “RJD and CPI(ML)L betrayed us. They didn’t vote for us, and that's why we lost. We received JMM's four votes, and all Congress MLAs voted in favour of our candidate. To a question on whether the result would have an impact on the alliance, he said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.</p><p>Bhattacharya rejected the accusations saying, “we can tell with full responsibility that our two MLAs voted for the Congress candidate as planned. Two of our senior leaders, Polit Bureau member Haldhar Mahato and Central Committee Member Geeta Mandal, duly verified the votes cast by our MLAs.”</p><p>Jha said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the victorious JMM candidate. The other was independent candidate Nathwani, who received more votes than I did. I hope that he will work for Jharkhand and contribute to their welfare…I also extend my best wishes to him.”</p>