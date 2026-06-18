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Congress loses Rajya Sabha poll in Jharkhand, blames allies for cross-voting

With this, the BJP-led NDA is cruising towards the two-third mark of 163 in a House of 243.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaJharkhand

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