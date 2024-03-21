Congress to announce names for Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats after Holi

Ranchi: The Congress will announce names of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand after the festival of Holi, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

He said allies of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. will announce their candidates separately.

"The names of the party candidates for Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats will be announced after Holi, either on March 27 or March 28," Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam told PTI over the phone from New Delhi.

The announcement will be made from the Congress headquarters in the national capital, he said.

Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Jharkhand have claimed that a seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.