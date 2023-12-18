JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Cop injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand

Ranka police station in-charge Shankar Prasad Kushwaha received bullet injuries in the gunfight with Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, a Maoist splinter group.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 05:58 IST

Follow Us

Garhwa: A police station in-charge received bullet injuries on Monday during an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, an officer said.

The encounter took place at Dengura village, around 200 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, at around 1 am on Monday, the police said.

Ranka police station in-charge Shankar Prasad Kushwaha received bullet injuries in the gunfight with Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, Garhwa Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

After primary treatment in Garhwa, Kushwaha was referred to Ranchi for better treatment, he said.

Kushwaha received bullet injuries in his right arm.

The SP said that search operation was on to nab the Maoists.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 December 2023, 05:58 IST)
India NewsCrimeGun violencePoliceJharkhandMaoist

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT