Homeindiajharkhand

Court permits ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in Floor Test on Feb 5

Last Updated 03 February 2024, 09:40 IST

The PMLA Court, Ranchi, on Saturday, permitted Hemant Soren to participate in the Floor Test in Jharkhand on February 5, ANI reported.

Soren has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He stepped down as CM and was taken into custody on January 31.

Champai Soren, his father's close aide, became the new CM and ahead of the Floor Test, Congress has moved its MLAs to Hyderabad, wary of BJP attempting to destabilise the situation in the state.

(Published 03 February 2024, 09:40 IST)
India NewsJharkhandHemant Soren

