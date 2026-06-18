Cross-voting strains I.N.D.I.A bloc after Pranav Jha’s Rajya Sabha defeat in Jharkhand

<p>New Delhi: The defeat of Pranav Jha in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> elections in Jharkhand owing to cross-voting has strained the relations of I.N.D.I.A allies with the Congress accusing RJD and CPI(ML)L of “betrayal” and the Left party asking the grand old party to look within for the debacle while blaming it for damaging the credibility of the Opposition bloc.</p><p><br>However, JMM on its official handle targeted the BJP for celebrating the victory of NDA-backed independent Parimal Nathwani, alleging that they were happy for the victory of the "Gujarati-outsider with a big suitcase" who managed victory "through the might of money". It accused the BJP leaders of selling out the interests of Jharkhand for the sake of money.</p><p><br>Jha said electoral defeats "do not deter me, but the growing influence of greed, temptation, and pressure on democracy certainly concerns me...I hope that our democracy remains so strong that every public representative can vote according to their ideals and principles."</p>.Congress loses Rajya Sabha poll in Jharkhand, blames allies for cross-voting.<p>Soon after the results were out with NDA backed independent Parimal Nathwani winning with 28 votes against Jha’s 20, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in-charge K Raju alleged, “RJD and CPI(ML)L betrayed us. They didn’t vote for us, and that's why we lost.”</p><p><br>However, he said Jha received four votes from JMM as planned along with all 16 MLAs of the Congress. RJD has four MLAs and CPI(ML)L two, while an initial analysis showed at least five MLAs cross-voted for Nathwani, a corporate executive close to Mukesh Ambani. </p><p><br>“This situation arose because the independent candidate used money,,” he said. Raju said he would discuss with Soren whether the result would have an impact on the alliance.</p><p><br>CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya was quick to rebut Raju’s claims and said, “as for speculations over Jharkhand Rajya Sabha voting, we can tell with full responsibility that our two MLAs voted for the Congress candidate as planned…Polit Bureau member Haldhar Mahato and Central Committee member Geeta Mandal duly verified the votes cast by MLAs.”</p><p><br>As Congress ratcheted up the allegations, CPI(ML) said on X, the outcome makes it clear that the Congress failed to secure the support of all its own MLAs. </p><p>“Before pointing fingers at others, larger parties should first look within. Those making such statements to protect their party or leadership are damaging the credibility of CPI(ML) and all those legislators who voted in good faith for the Congress candidate. This is not merely an attempt to malign CPI(ML), but an effort that harms the image of the entire INDIA alliance,” it said.</p>