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Homeindiajharkhand

Cross-voting strains I.N.D.I.A bloc after Pranav Jha’s Rajya Sabha defeat in Jharkhand

Jha said electoral defeats 'do not deter me, but the growing influence of greed, temptation, and pressure on democracy certainly concerns me'
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:57 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaJharkhand

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