ED, CBI being used to silence my voice: Jharkhand CM Soren

The CM said, 'If Jharkhand had received its dues from the Centre, we would have been able to provide residential accommodation to lakhs of people, the youth would not have to migrate to other states for employment and the gas cylinder, which is available today for Rs 1000, would be given for Rs 500. Schools of excellence would have been established at village levels.' He said that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) takes coal from Jharkhand but the state doesn’t get the dues, he said.