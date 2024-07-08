Home
ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC’s bail to CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 15:59 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the bail to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him. He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Monday, Soren allotted portfolios to the ministers in his new cabinet after taking oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand. He kept key departments such as Home, Personnel and Cabinet Secretariat for himself.

Published 08 July 2024, 15:59 IST
