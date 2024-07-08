ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC’s bail to CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him. He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Monday, Soren allotted portfolios to the ministers in his new cabinet after taking oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand. He kept key departments such as Home, Personnel and Cabinet Secretariat for himself.