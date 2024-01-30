ED prepares to question Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on January 31

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday in Ranchi in a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged land scam and has seized Rs 36 lakh, a BMW SUV and some "incriminating" documents after it searched his house in the national capital, official sources said here.

A day after an ED team visited the JMM executive president's Delhi home and agency officials said he was "untraceable", Soren reached his official residence in the Jharkhand capital on Tuesday and chaired a meeting of his alliance MLAs, ending the over 24-hour-long suspense over his whereabouts.

The opposition BJP had claimed the chief minister was "absconding" fearing action by the ED.

Sources said the ED has informed state authorities and central security forces about the composition of its team that will move from its zonal office on Airport Road in Ranchi to Soren's camp office at his residence on January 31 before 1 pm, the sources said.

The questioning will continue from where it ended on January 20. About 16-17 questions were put across to Soren and his statement was recorded, in a written and audio-video format, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The ED investigators had spent about seven hours at the CM residence that day.