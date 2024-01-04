ED seizes cash, cartridges from Sahibganj DC's premises after raids in Jharkhand mining case

The ED said the action was related to a case of "illegal stone mining prevalent in Sahibganj, having proceeds of crime of more than Rs 1,000 crore."

"Rampant illegal mining activities were being done in Sahibganj area and in order to ascertain the extent of this act, twenty joint inspections of illegal mining activities were carried out by the officers of the ED along with administrative, forest, mining, pollution control departments of Jharkhand government," it stated.