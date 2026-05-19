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Encounter held between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum, no casualties reported

SP Amit Renu confirms zero casualties in Sonua area and Naxals fled deeper into woods after the clash.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:57 IST
Indiasecurity forcesMaoistMaoismNaxalMaoist attackJharkahnd

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