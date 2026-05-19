<p>Chaibasa : An encounter took place between security forces and Maoists in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>No casualty was reported in the incident that took place in Porahat forest near Kedabir village in Sonua police station area, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said.</p>.<p>The incident took place when security personnel were conducting a routine combing operation.</p>.Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.<p>Upon spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them and they retaliated, leading to a brief encounter following which the Naxals retreated deeper into the forest.</p>.<p>The SP said that a few Maoists, including their top leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, are still active in the district. He said a search operation was underway. </p>