Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren officially joins BJP

In a letter addressed to the people, posted on X, Soren said, "Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger."

"Only BJP seems serious on this issue and other parties are ignoring it for the sake of votes. Therefore, in this struggle to save the identity and existence of the tribals, I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party."