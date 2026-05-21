<p>In an unsettling event a family <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand's </a>Khunti buried wrong body after mistaken identity. </p><p>Days after Vishram Munda went missing, his kin conducted the last rites only to see him return home after a sojourn around 70 km away in Ramgarh.</p><p>Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Khunti Varun Rajak said that 45-year-old Munda went missing on May 10 after he had gone to attend a wedding. </p><p>The family searched for him but could not trace him. </p><p>A day later, police recovered an unidentified body from a drain. On getting the information, the relatives reached Khunti Sadar Hospital and identified the body as that of Munda's," the police officer said.</p>.Bodies go missing from Odisha burial ground, probe ordered.<p>The body's height, build, and face closely resembled Munda's and the family members, as well as the villagers, took the body as that of the missing person, police said.</p><p>The police handed over the body to the family after completing the legal formalities. </p><p>"A few days after the burial, Munda suddenly arrived at his daughter's rented house in Khunti, catching his relatives by surprise. He told his family members that he had gone to Ramgarh without informing anyone," the police officer said.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em> </p>