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Family buries wrong body after mistaken identity in Jharkhand; missing man returns alive

Days after Vishram Munda went missing, his kin conducted the last rites only to see him return home after a sojourn around 70 km away in Ramgarh.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsJharkhandTrending

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