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Father arrested for 'beating' man to death over molestation of his daughter in Ranchi

The incident had occurred on March 21 in Haratu village under the Sikidiri police station limits.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 13:53 IST
India NewsJharkhand

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