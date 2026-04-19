<p>Ranchi: A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly bludgeoning a person to death for molesting his teenage daughter in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand's </a>Ranchi district, police said.</p>.<p>The incident had occurred on March 21 in Haratu village under the Sikidiri police station limits. An FIR was registered in this regard on March 22 by the deceased's son, they said.</p>.Man beaten to death in Jharkhand over 'love triangle'.<p>"The accused was arrested on Sunday after confessing to the crime. He told the police that the victim had molested his 14-year-old daughter. When his daughter narrated the incident of molestation, he beat the victim to death with a stick in a fit of rage," said Barun Kumar, Sub-Inspector at Sikidiri Police Station.</p>.<p>The police have recovered the stick used to kill the victim, and the accused has been forwarded to judicial custody, he said. </p>