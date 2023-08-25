Home
Homeindiajharkhand

FIR against Jharkhand BJP President for making 'defamatory' remarks against Soren family

The FIR was registered on August 23, on the complaint of one Sonu Tirkey.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 03:16 IST

An FIR has been registered against Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi at Kanke police station in Ranchi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the Soren family, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The FIR was registered on August 23, on the complaint of one Sonu Tirkey, reported news agency ANI.

In his complaint, he reportedly stated that in a speech published on a Facebook page on August 16, Babulal Marandi used "derogatory remarks" against Soren family for his political benefits and this has hurt his as well as tribals' sentiments.

More details to follow...

(Published 25 August 2023, 03:16 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJharkhandHemant Soren

